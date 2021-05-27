Strong winds but Sundargarh safe

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As Cyclone ‘Yaas’ stormed across the coastal districts of Odisha, incessant rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed six high alert blocks of Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions in Sundargarh district on Wednesday. However, there were no reports of major loss to life and property till reports last came in by evening.

As blocks like Bisra, Nuagaon, Lathikata and Kuanrmunda in Panposh, and Koida and Lahunipada in Bonai were initially expected to come under the route of the cyclone, the administration had put these areas on high alert with rescue preparedness keeping in view the heavy downpour since Tuesday evening.

Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar informed about 1,200 evacuees would be sent back to their homes depending on the situation by Thursday morning. His counterpart in Bonai said 301 villagers were rescued in areas under his jurisdiction.

In last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bisra, Nuagaon, Kuanrmunda and Lathikata blocks in Panposh received 31 mm, 38 mm, 32.4 mm and 24 mm rainfall respectively, while Rourkela recorded 23 mm. During the same period, Koida, Lahunipada, Bonai and Gurundia blocks in Bonai received 53 mm, 44.2 mm, 28 mm and 22 mm rainfall respectively. Many low-lying areas of Rourkela city faced water-logging and a couple of slum houses at Gopabandhupali, were damged on Koelnagar main road.

Relief in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a major relief, no major damages and loss of lives were reported from the district during cyclone Yaas on Wednesday. Around 12 thatched houses partially collapsed due to gusty winds induced by the cyclonic storm. Hundreds of vehicles including a few tourist buses, which were stranded on NH-16 near Chandikhole due to the restriction imposed by the Jajpur Collector in view of the storm, were provided free food by voluntary organisations. Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore had prohibited movement of vehicles on the NH stretch between Chandikhole and Balasore from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday 12 noon anticipating strong winds.