Use SDRF for post-cyclone management, says Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged the Odisha government to utilise funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in post cyclone management. Stating that cyclone Yaas has wreaked havoc in several districts of Odisha affecting both life and livelihood, Pradhan said on the recommendation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Finance had released Rs 641.6 crore in advance to Odisha as the first installment of the Central share for State Disaster Response Fund on May 1 this year.

“In view of the crippling effects of cyclone Yaas on livelihoods and economy, I am confident that the State government will utilise these funds in the relief, rescue, restoration and rehabilitation of people affected by the severe cyclone,” Pradhan said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the safety and well-being of people in Odisha. The Centre will continue to support the State government in restoring livelihoods and minimising the effect of the cyclone. As a special dispensation, the Centre had released ` 8,873.6 crore to states in first installment of its share of SDRF for 2021-22 for various Covid-19 containment measures including setting up of hospitals and oxygen generation.

Normally, the first instalment of SDRF is released in the month of June as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, after relaxation in normal procedure, not only has the release of SDRF been advanced, the amount was also released without waiting for the utilisation certificate of the amount provided to the States in the last financial year. The states were advised to utilise up to 50 per cent of the amount released for various measures related to Covid containment including meeting the cost of oxygen generation and storage plants in hospitals.