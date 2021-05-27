Yaas slams Balasore, Bhadrak, spares rest

Bijay Chaki And Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR : Pounding rains and armed with a gale force, Yaas barrelled through north coastal Odisha on Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of destruction, but still did not live up to its hype of a super storm. Around 9 am, Yaas, a very severe cyclone, began landfall in Bahanaga panchayat area, about 20 km south of Balasore, as predicted accurately by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday evening, IMD had forecast gale wind reaching over 150 km per hour, gusting up to 185 kmph, at peak intensity. It was downgraded to 130-140 kmph by Tuesday late night. However, before and during landfall, which continued for about three hours, the maximum wind speed reached close to 120-130 kmph at the most. Yaas pummelled Balasore and Bhadrak - sparing other coastal districts along its way - where most damage was to kutcha houses, roads and trees as well as power infrastructure.

Over 128 villages in four districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur were marooned following the storm-induced rain and tidal surge which caused more damage to dwelling units in villages located close to the coast. Seven days relief has been announced in all these areas by Odisha government. However, the State breathed a sigh of relief as there was no official report of any death though two casualties were reported from Balasore and Keonjhar districts.

The government had, by Tuesday night, evacuated over 6 lakh people from low lying and vulnerable areas of 10 north-coastal and adjoining districts which helped avoid loss of lives. Immediately after the storm passed, teams of NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, State Police, Fire Services began rescue, restoration and relief works. About 52 NDRF, 60 ODRAF, 206 Fire Service and 86 wood cutting teams of Forest and Environment department had been pressed into service for evacuation, rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile, large number of thatched houses was flattened and electric poles damaged in Balasore and Bhadrak.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said, Nilgiri in Balasore district was the worst affected and a large number of trees have been uprooted in this region. There is report of one person’s death in Keonjhar district, he said adding, local administration is verifying the incident. The deceased Purnachandra Nayak had gone out to perform puja under a nearby tree when a branch fell, leading to his death.

Jena said, the next 12 hours will be crucial for Mayurbhanj district through which cyclone Yaas moved towards Jharkhand. Mayurbhanj district administration shifted more than 1 lakh people to safer places, he said and added that Similipal National Park has received heavy rainfall since last night. As the rain water in Similipal will flow into Budhabalanga river, there is a possibility of a flash flood and the district administration has been alerted in this regard, he added.

The SRC, however, said that the cyclonic storm passed through two districts without any major incident. After reviewing the situation with Balasore district administration, Jena said there has been no major damage to power infrastructure and telecommunication remained unaffected. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan also said that the impact of Yaas on Odisha has been less than expected. The NDRF teams deployed in north coastal districts have started post-cyclone restoration work.

Meanwhile, many people have started returning from cyclone shelters in Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Kendrapara and Puri districts where the cyclone did not have any impact. People in inundated areas will continue to stay in cyclone shelters till the water recedes, the SRC said. Under influence of the storm, Chandbali received 290 mm rain, Rajkanika and Garadpur 250 mm each, Marshaghai and Kujanga 230 mm each during the period.

Odisha saw birth of 350 children

