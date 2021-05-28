STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Actor Sabyasachi comes to Covid positive toddler’s aid

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra has once again come to the rescue of people in need.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Odia actor-philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra

Odia actor-philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Actor Sabyasachi Mishra has once again come to the rescue of people in need. This time, the actor-philanthropist helped a couple admit their 20-month-old daughter suffering from Covid-19 to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after her condition worsened suddenly on Wednesday.

Odissi guru Lingaraj Pradhan of Chandrasekharpur and his wife panicked after their daughter complained of uneasiness and made several futile attempts to shift her to a health facility in the Capital city.

Pradhan, who was associated with actor Sushant Singh’s wife in a Bollywood project, contacted him in Mumbai for help. Realising the gravity of the situation, Singh contacted Indian Youth Congress’ national president Srinivas BV in Karnataka. 

The Congress leader who has been in contact with Sabyasachi since the outbreak of the pandemic to facilitate movement of Odia migrants, sought his intervention. Although it was already midnight by then, Sabyasachi with the help of a psychiatrist Amrit Pattojoshi managed to admit the girl to a private hospital in the city at 3 am.

The actor informed that the girl had contracted the disease from her mother and when her condition deteriorated, her parents wanted to shift her to a hospital. “After a frantic search for over two hours, we could manage to get her admitted to a hospital”, he said, adding that the girl’s condition is stable now. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabyasachi Mishra
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp