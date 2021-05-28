Actor Sabyasachi comes to Covid positive toddler’s aid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Actor Sabyasachi Mishra has once again come to the rescue of people in need. This time, the actor-philanthropist helped a couple admit their 20-month-old daughter suffering from Covid-19 to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after her condition worsened suddenly on Wednesday.

Odissi guru Lingaraj Pradhan of Chandrasekharpur and his wife panicked after their daughter complained of uneasiness and made several futile attempts to shift her to a health facility in the Capital city.

Pradhan, who was associated with actor Sushant Singh’s wife in a Bollywood project, contacted him in Mumbai for help. Realising the gravity of the situation, Singh contacted Indian Youth Congress’ national president Srinivas BV in Karnataka.

The Congress leader who has been in contact with Sabyasachi since the outbreak of the pandemic to facilitate movement of Odia migrants, sought his intervention. Although it was already midnight by then, Sabyasachi with the help of a psychiatrist Amrit Pattojoshi managed to admit the girl to a private hospital in the city at 3 am.

The actor informed that the girl had contracted the disease from her mother and when her condition deteriorated, her parents wanted to shift her to a hospital. “After a frantic search for over two hours, we could manage to get her admitted to a hospital”, he said, adding that the girl’s condition is stable now.