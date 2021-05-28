Baitarani in spate, Keonjhar and Jajpur face flood threat  

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/JAJPUR: Cyclone Yaas may have weakened into a low pressure area but several districts of the State continue to reel under its impact. Heavy rainfall triggered by the severe cyclonic storm has led to a flood-like situation in Baitarani river, leaving thousands of people in Keonjhar and Jajpur districts stranded.

The overflowing river has submerged several major roads in Keonjhar, thereby cutting off many interior areas of the district. The flood threat is imminent for people of the low-lying Hatadihi and Anandapur blocks as Baitarani was flowing above the danger mark. At around 6 pm on Thursday, the water level was at 39.38 metre against the danger mark of 38.36 metre.

According to officials of Keonjhar’s Baitarani Division, the water level of the river is on the rise. At 12 noon, Baitarani was flowing at 39.08 metre and at 2 pm, it increased to 39.20 metre. Communication on National Highway 49, which connects Mumbai to Kolkata, has been snapped as the road has been submerged in at least 6 ft water at Turumunga. Sources said thousands of trucks and buses are stranded since Thursday morning. Joda-Barbil has also been cut off from Keonjhar town and other parts of the district.

Similarly, a diversion road was washed away due to heavy rains at Bileipada. A culvert constructed by a private agency was completely washed away leading to protest by the locals. Senior police officials have assured the agitating people of restoring the communication immediately.

The bridge over Suna river has also been washed away at Bhuyan Roida, cutting off lakhs of people from their villages. The bridge was the lifeline of residents of Chomalda, Kate Sahi, Kundurupani, Guali and the bordering areas of Sundargarh district. Communication on Patna-Dhenkikote and Tangarpada roads was completely disrupted due to heavy rains.

Till 6 pm on the day, Keonjhar received 127 mm rainfall with the highest 268.6 mm recorded in Joda block and 212.6 mm in Jhumpura. The district administration has so far evacuated 25,462 people to cyclone shelters. Keonjhar Collector Ashis Thakre along with senior officials visited Turumunga bridge and other affected villages to take stock of the situation.

He directed local administration to provide relief and cooked food to people. He also instructed authorities of Keonjhar R&B, and NHAI to immediately restore the roads. Similarly in Jajpur, heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas has led to a flood-like situation in Baitarani. The river was flowing near the danger mark in the district. Jajpur emergency office sources said Baitarani was flowing at 18.71 metre at Akhuapada against the danger mark of 17.83 metre on Thursday evening. The river is in spate and water level is likely to cross 19 metre.

A district official said in view of the situation, the administration is evacuating more people residing in low-lying areas near the river. As many as 42,465 people have already been evacuated and accommodated in 803 alternative shelters across the district. They are being provided food through 560 free kitchens.