CM makes aerial survey, seeks damage report

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked the district collectors to submit reports on houses damaged by Yaas to the State government within seven days. The Chief Minister, who had made an aerial survey of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendarapara and other districts in the afternoon, reviewed damage assessment and post-cyclone reconstruction work with senior officials in the evening.

Stating that the focus should now be on relief, restoration and reconstruction measures, he asked officials to work on a war footing to restore power, telecom and drinking water infrastructure in the cyclone hit areas as early as possible. He said that all major roads should be made free for communication by tonight. He asked the district administrations of Jajpur and Bhadrak to remain alert in view of the possibility of floods in Baitarani river due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas.

Appreciating the work of the entire administrative machinery including district administrations for pre-cyclone planning which resulted in evacuation of people to safer places, the Chief Minister also praised people for their cooperation. He also appreciated Centre for its cooperation for tackling the situation and thanked all Central organisations including NDRF and IMD for their relentless work.

Stating that Balasore and Bhadrak districts were the worst-hit in the cyclone, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said that electricity has been restored in 75 to 80 per cent of the affected areas. He said that except for marooned and inundated areas, electricity has been restored in other affected regions. Drinking water is being supplied by using tankers and DG sets in affected areas.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena informed the meeting that 7.1 lakh people of 12 districts were shifted to 8,410 cyclone shelters. Stating that around 200 blocks received heavy rainfall under the impact of the cyclone, he said Kusumi block in Mayurbhanj district received the highest rainfall of 515 mm. The SRC, however, said that there is less possibility of flood in Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha rivers. Administrations of Bhadrak and Jajpur have been alerted as flood water from Baitarani river is likely to affect low lying areas.

Besides, repair of 33 KV and 11 KV feeder lines is going on a war footing and will be completed soon. Power supply will be restored to 23 lakh out of the 30 lakh affected consumers by Thursday night. Similarly, drinking water supply has been affected in 62 blocks. Water is being supplied by using 571 generator sets and 346 tankers in these areas.

There has been no damage to infrastructure in Covid hospitals. Works and Water Resources department sources maintained that steps have been initiated to clear roads and repair breaches in embankments in some areas of Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

PM to visit Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Friday to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas that left a trail of devastation in a few northern districts of the State. As per his tour programme, the Prime Minister will chair a review meeting likely to be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior officials of the government after his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here. The meeting will in all possibility be held at the airport. After the meeting, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas of Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Thereafter, he will proceed to East Medinipur for an aerial survey and later he will take a review meeting in West Bengal, said a note of Press Information Bureau (PIB).