Collectors to monitor health of people from cyclone shelters

It is important that the persons concerned should be closely monitored for Covid symptoms over the coming weeks.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:28 AM

Seaside villagers are evacuated to cyclone shelters in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Seaside villagers are evacuated to cyclone shelters in Odisha's Kendrapara district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Worried over the possibility of a fresh spread of Covid-19 following Yaas, Odisha government on Thursday asked collectors of 12 districts to closely monitor symptoms among persons returning from cyclone shelters and those engaged in relief and restoration works.

Collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Puri, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Khurda have been asked to conduct Covid test of people housed in cyclone shelters and government buildings if they show symptoms.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said people shifted to cyclone shelters had stayed there in close quarters while the rescue personnel and people engaged in post cyclone restoration activities had also worked in close proximity to others.

“The families in the cyclone shelters are now returning to their homes. The restoration works will also be completed soon. It is important that the persons concerned should be closely monitored for Covid symptoms over the coming weeks.

In case of any symptoms, they should be immediately isolated and tested on priority basis,” he said. The Health department has asked the collectors to sensitise the house-to-house survey teams to be particularly vigilant in surveillance of cyclone shelter-returned families and the field restoration team members. 



The direction came following the reports of people testing positive for the virus at various cyclone shelters. At least 25 people were detected positive at a cyclone shelter in Jagatsinghpur district. They all had taken refuge at a shelter in Marichpur village in Balikuda area. Earlier, 10 residents from the village were in isolation after testing positive. People coming in contact with them had given their samples for tests before being shifted to the shelter ahead of Yaas hitting the coast.

