Cyclone Yaas leaves one dead in Mayurbhanj

Cyclone Yaas caused extensive damage in several villages of Mayurbhanj, leaving one dead in the district.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:   Cyclone Yaas caused extensive damage in several villages of Mayurbhanj, leaving one dead in the district. The deceased belonged to Moroda area. He reportedly died after an uprooted tree fell on him during the cyclone. 

Sources in the district emergency office said 20 villages across 26 blocks were affected by the cyclone. The death toll of livestock stood at 41. At least five pucca and 28 kutcha houses were completely damaged in the cyclone. Similarly, 36 pucca and 1,263 kutcha houses were partly damaged. 

More than 180 huts and 159 cow sheds also suffered damage in the storm. Sources said the administration has distributed over 619 polythene rolls besides 1,259 quintal of flattened rice and 251 quintal of sugar to the cyclone-affected people. District emergency officer Sujay Pati said the agriculture and horticulture departments have been directed to submit crop loss assessment report soon. 

