Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Police fights public reluctance for evacuating people to safety

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Be it implementation of Covid-19 guidelines or evacuation of people to cyclone shelters, Odisha Police has effectively performed disaster management duties in the recent years.

The State Government evacuated about 6.5 lakh people to safety ahead of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas that made landfall around 20 km south of Balasore.

However, the evacuation process was very challenging for the police and the administration of the districts affected by the tropical storm.

Balasore, which was one of the most affected districts, had a target of evacuating about 1.2 lakh people from the low-lying areas and it ended up bringing 1.8 lakh people to over 141 shelter homes.

The district police started the process of evacuating the people from Tuesday morning, a day ahead of Yaas hit the north Odisha coast.

Police noticed that as the weather had still not become adverse, many people were not willing to be shifted to cyclone and other shelters.

Balasore Police created awareness among those people that they should follow the State Government's guidelines for the approaching cyclone for their own and loved ones safety.

In many instances, people were reluctant to move to cyclone shelters as there was no availability of cooked food and they wanted to have the meals at their own houses.

While some shelter homes provided cooked food and few supplied dry food like biscuits and flattened rice, many of them allegedly did not provide any food to the evacuated persons leading to public discontentment.

Subsequently, senior officers of Balasore Police and the district administration contacted the Block Development Officers (BDOs), Tehsildars and directed them to contact the local PRI members to ensure cooked food was provided to all at the shelter homes.

The police also noticed that many locals were not willing to shift to shelters leaving behind their livestock for which the cops shifted their cattle to safety too.

"There were some people who had meals on May 25 night at the shelter homes and returned to their houses to sleep. However, patrolling was continuously carried out and such persons were brought back to safety," Balasore SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said.

The cops in vans made announcements using megaphones on late May 25 night and they asked the locals who continued to stay in their thatched or asbestos houses in low lying areas to shift to safety in the police vehicles.

"The storm surge triggered by cyclone Yaas and due to the full moon also forced over 250 locals to shift to the Marine police station at Balaramgadi on May 26 morning and they all were provided cooked food by the police," said the SP.

After the cyclone hit the coast, the police and other agencies started removing the uprooted trees and de-watering the flooded areas to restore the road network.

In neigbouring Mayurbhanj, Bisoi and Badampahad police stations distributed food to the needy in the aftermath of the cyclone.