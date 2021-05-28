PM Modi conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit Odisha, announces Rs 500 crore aid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the preparedness and disaster management activities of the Odisha government and announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the state for immediate relief and restoration activities in areas affected by cyclone Yaas.

The Prime Minister made this announcement after an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas of the State. The assistance will be immediately released to Odisha.

The Centre will send an inter-ministerial team to the State to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given, the Prime Minister’s office said.

The Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha after reviewing the relief and rehabilitation measures in the affected areas of the State.

The Prime Minister assured the people of Odisha that the Union Government would closely work with the State Government at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

Expressing deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity, the Prime Minister said that the government stands in solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone.

“Took stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. Undertook an aerial survey across parts of Odisha and West Bengal. The entire nation stands in solidarity with those affected by the cyclone,” the PM tweeted.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone.

The Prime Minister said, “We have to continue the focus towards more scientificmanagement of disasters. As the frequency and impact of cyclonic systems are increasing in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, communication systems, mitigation efforts and preparedness have to undergo a major change.”

He also spoke about the importance of building trust among people for better cooperation in relief efforts.

Modi appreciated the preparedness and disaster management activities by the Odisha government which has resulted in minimal loss of lives. He also noted that the state has embarked on long term mitigation efforts for dealing with such natural disasters.

He said that disaster mitigation has been given emphasis by the Finance Commission too by provisioning for mitigation funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.