Probe into ‘murder’ of finance firm staff begins

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur Police have started investigating into the death of an employee of a private finance company in the town who was allegedly attacked by his colleague on May 23 and succumbed to fatal injury the following day. The probe was initiated after the brother of the deceased filed an FIR against his colleague, accusing him of a pre-planned murder, on Thursday.

Sources said 45-year-old Pradip Kumar Mohanty from Rasulpur here, was working with Manappuram Financial Company in Jagatsinghpur town. On Sunday, Pradip’s colleague Srikant Sahoo from Gopalsagar came to his house and both left with some documents. When Pradip did not return till late night, his wife tried calling him but his phone was switched off.

The next morning, locals informed Pradip’s family that he was lying critically injured near a canal embankment. Family members then rushed to the spot and shifted a heavily bleeding Pradip to the district headquarters hospital in an ambulance. However, as his condition deteriorated, Pradip had to be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed on Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, brother of the deceased, Prakash filed an FIR against Pradip’s colleague Srikant, accusing him of murder. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said police have registered a murder case and started investigation to nab the accused.