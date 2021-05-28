Sarangi visits cyclone-hit areas  

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Union Minister of State for MSME and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi visited cyclone-hit areas in Balasore Sadar block and interacted with the affected people on Thursday.

He took stock of the situation in Parakhi, Gopinathpur, Baincha, Sindhia, Chhanua, Sartha, Dubulagadi, Bahabalpur and Panchapada besides distributing dry food, masks, soaps, sanitisers and blankets to people.

He directed BJP district president Umakanta Mohapatra to provide relief to 50,000 affected people and asked officials concerned to relocate the evacuated people. Sarangi also met the NDRAF teams deployed in affected areas.

