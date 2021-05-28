STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCB submits rescued lawyer’s health report to OHRC

"Rout was admitted by the local police and members of Bar association on May 24 at 7.55 pm in the medicine department through casualty.

CUTTACK:  The superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) on Thursday informed the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) that Pratap Chandra Rout, a lawyer and member of High Court Bar Association who was recently rescued by police in a very miserable state from a house here, is suffering from acute multiple health disorder.

In a detailed report, the superintendent said Rout is a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease (CKD), severe anaemia, sepsis with non-healing bedsore in the back and a scrotal swelling with skin necrosis along with secondary infection of scrotum and back. “Necessary conservative medical treatment has already been started in consultation with other departments concerned as required,” the report submitted to the Registrar of OHRC stated.

“Rout was admitted by the local police and members of Bar association on May 24 at 7.55 pm in the medicine department through casualty. He has been admitted in the first unit of medicine under Prof (Dr) Jayant Kumar Panda and planned to be shifted to ICU on subsequent vacancy,” the report said. 

“Further it is stated that necessary arrangement has been made by directing Basundhara, Cuttack to deploy one male attendant in each shift to take care of the patient,” it added. The OHRC had issued the order on Monday on a petition filed by Jitendra Kumar Lenka, secretary of Orissa High Court Bar Association.

While seeking intervention for rescue of Rout and immediate treatment in a dignified manner, Lenka had alleged that he was abandoned and locked up in the house in a critical ailing condition without any food or treatment. The commission has fixed May 28 for hearing on the matter along with the action taken report.
 

