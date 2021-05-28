Stray dogs kill deer in Angul village

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A five-year-old deer, which sneaked into Antulia village from the nearby reserve forest, died after being attacked by stray dogs on Thursday. The deer sneaked into the village, which comes under Jarapara forest range, in search of food.

But as soon as it reached, stray dogs surrounded and attacked the animal, killing it on the spot. Villagers rushed to help but failed to save the deer. They then informed the Forest department officials who reached and seized the body. Jarapara ranger Hrudananda Naik said, veterinary doctors have been asked to conduct the autopsy to ascertain the reason of the animal’s death. ens