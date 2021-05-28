STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yaas inflicted fury leaves K’para villages in despair

Ajit Mandal of Baradia village in Rajnagar block had constructed a four-room asbestos house three years back. His house stands completely damaged.

The scene at Talachua market in Kendrapara after the cyclone | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A day after cyclone Yaas ravaged the coastal districts of the State, many Kendrapara villages bore signs of destruction with houses destroyed, trees uprooted, crops damaged and power cables snapped. Most of the cyclone-affected villagers now feel trapped and overpowered by nature’s fury.

Ajit Mandal of Baradia village in Rajnagar block had constructed a four-room asbestos house three years back. His house stands completely damaged. Ajit is now taking refuge in a cyclone shelter along with his family members. “Many villagers need polythene to cover their damaged houses. But the authorities are yet to provide adequate polythene sheets,” he alleged.

Tidal waves battered the seaside villages on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing extensive damage to houses and agricultural land. Mud embankments, constructed to keep the tide at bay, quickly crumbled as seawater entered the villages. Sarpanch of Dangamala Ramesh Chandra Behera said around 300 houses collapsed in the panchayat. People whose houses were completely damaged are staying in cyclone shelters, schools and pucca houses of other villagers.

“I lost everything in the cyclone including my crop and house. Now, I am planning to start life afresh and build the damaged house,” said Meghanada Khilar of Pravakarpur village whose thatched house was destroyed in the cyclone. Many people are still living in darkness as the cyclone swept away electric poles and wires. The officials are now repairing the damaged electricity lines on a war- footing.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said restoration works started in the affected areas immediately after the cyclone due to adequate planning and pre-positioning of men, materials and equipment at strategic locations. “Zero loss of life was our mission and we fulfilled our aim. Around 1.5 lakh people were evacuated before Yaas hit the district. The credit goes to government officials, police, panchayat body members, SHGs and others who were involved in rescue and relief operations,” he added.

