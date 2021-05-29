STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASHA worker assaulted in Odisha after villagers were denied vaccination

Sources said, Dalli Nath, an ASHA worker at Salijanga Primary Health Centre, was administering the vaccine on May 24 at a centre which was supplied only 30 doses.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An ASHA worker of Charbatia village under Jagatsinghpur police limits was allegedly assaulted and her property ransacked by irate villagers after they were denied vaccination on Friday.

Sources said, Dalli Nath, an ASHA worker at Salijanga Primary Health Centre, was administering the vaccine on May 24 at a centre which was supplied only 30 doses. Since there were many waiting to be jabbed and they were deprived, they questioned Nath on the reason of being denied.

As she had no clue about the vaccine stock, she asked them to talk to the higher authorities.  Aggrieved, an angry mob of seven people entered her house on the day and attacked Nath, injuring her seriously besides ransacking her house.

They not only damaged her property but allegedly looted Rs 37,000 and gold ornaments that Nath had kept for her son’s wedding.  Nath is currently undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

