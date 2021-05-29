BEO succumbs to Covid-19

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Block education officer (BEO) of Jagatsinghpur, Ganeswar Sethi, succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday night. He was 45.

Sethi from Ordang, was the headmaster of Balikuda Government High School and working as BEO of Jagatsinghpur block. He had tested positive for the virus on May 9 and was undergoing treatment but succumbed to complications on Thursday.

Sources said Sethi had undertaken various development works for upgradation of Balikuda High School. His demise has shocked the teaching fraternity in the block. He is survived his wife, 10-year-old daughter and mother.

Teachers’ associations across the districts have been demanding frontline worker status since many teachers have been losing lives to Covid in line of duty. Jagatsinghpur district, on the day, reported 183 fresh cases taking the total tally to 16,463.

