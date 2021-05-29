Cyclone-hit Kendrapara now battles floods

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Heavy downpour in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas has led to floods in the coastal district on Friday as major rivers were in spate inundating low-lying areas of Rajkanika and Aul blocks.

Villages of Upulei, Bajarapur, Baradia, Taras, Koilipur, Katanabania, Charapada, Namatara in Rajkanika and Ekmania, Nalapani, Koladiha, Diniari, Mahu and Padanipal under Aul were surrounded with floodwater.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said as the water level of Baitarani, Kani and Kharasrota rivers increased, people residing in vulnerable areas were shifted to safer places. “Yaas has dissipated but heavy rains and floods in its aftermath are a cause of concern. officials of the Water Resources department have been asked to carry out round-the-clock patrolling of vulnerable pockets and take steps for guarding and strengthening the weak embankment points.

Satpathy said in an emergency meeting on Friday, the administration assessed the flood situation as very critical since gushing waters threatened to swallow more villages in vulnerable parts of the district,” he said. Sources said the situation is grim in riverside villages of Aul and Rajkanika. The swelling rivers have submerged vast tracts of land, cutting off road communication to many places. Wooden and bamboo bridges as well as culverts have also been washed away in many areas.

Senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera said many flood-hit villagers were forced to take shelter on rooftops. In several villages, people remain marooned due to non-availability of boats. The authorities have failed to rescue a large number of villagers and many of the stranded people are now depending on the rickety country boats to reach safer places, he alleged.

Bipin Baral of Gobindapur village said hundreds of thatched houses have been destroyed in the flood. Now, villagers are in urgent need of food, clean water, shelter and medical care. Satpathy said the administration is prepared to deal with the emerging situation. Relief and restoration work has been stepped up in areas ravaged by the twin calamities of the cyclone and floods.