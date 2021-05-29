Cyclone Yaas: Subarnarekha swells, triggers flood fear

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BARIPADA: Two days after Yaas battered parts of north Odisha, there is no end to the nightmare of people living in low-lying areas of Bhograi and Baliapal blocks of Balasore district as the cyclone triggered heavy rains in Jharkhand sending water level in Subarnarekha river on the rise.

Minister of State for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain who was in Mayurbhanj to take stock of the situation said, a medium flood could arise in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks if the water level continued to go up.

Meanwhile, Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty has directed BDOs and tehsildars of both the blocks to remain alert and take precautionary measures. However, people are still anxious. Santosh Kuanra, a resident of Uluda, said unless the sluice gate is repaired by Friday night, flood water will enter Mahammadpur, Uluda, Jaladha, Baga, Nachinda, Kusuda and Badamandaruni blocks.

Bhograi tehsildar Kamalakanta Panda said, five gram panchayats under the block may be affected if a flood-like situation arose in Subarnarekha. He said the sluice gate should be repaired immediately to prevent a crisis.

However, Baliapal tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das said no evacuation has been carried out from the block yet. If need arises, people would be shifted to safer places, he said. Sources said, Subarnarekha was flowing at 7.62 metre against the warning point of 9.46 metre at Rajghat where the danger level is 10.36 metre.

In Mayurbhanj, Swain said, Kusumi and Bisoi blocks were severely affected. Almost 71 per cent of power supply has been restored. Complete restoration would take another 24-48 hours as all departments are on the job, he informed.

Although no casualty was reported in Similipal National Park, a good number of trees were uprooted, damaging roads inside the tiger habitat and rapid response teams have been deployed to clear the roads, said the Minister.