Disrupted by rains, vehicular traffic resumes in Koida

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Disrupted by cyclone-induced heavy rains for two days, vehicular traffic on NH-520 between Lahunipada and Koida resumed from Friday evening after National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) hurriedly carried out repair work on the highly-damaged stretch of the road.

Hundreds of heavy transport vehicles were stranded on the NH due to the torrential rains. Between May 25 and 27, the hilly mineral-rich Koida block received 285 mm rainfall under the impact of Yaas. The heavy rains washed away soil at many places and water-logging on NH-520 led to complete disruption of traffic.

Koida-based CPM leader Pravat Panda said upgradation work on the NH is moving at a snail’s pace for the last five years. Besides, black-topping on vast portions of the highway was removed several years back. Heavy rains eroded soil at two places near Chuna Ghati and another spot near Koida.

While several heavy vehicles got stuck in the mud, massive craters filled with rainwater also blocked passage of other vehicles. Sources said till Friday morning, around 300 heavy vehicles were stuck on both sides of the damaged road.

NHAI project director Saurav Chaurasia said after completion of necessary restoration works including filling of earth and clearing of silt from under a minor temporary bridge, water receded and vehicular traffic resumed in the evening.