STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Disrupted by rains, vehicular traffic resumes in Koida

Hundreds of heavy transport vehicles were stranded on the NH due to the torrential rains.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles stuck in the damaged NH-520 stretch

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Disrupted by cyclone-induced heavy rains for two days, vehicular traffic on NH-520 between Lahunipada and Koida resumed from Friday evening after National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) hurriedly carried out repair work on the highly-damaged stretch of the road.

Hundreds of heavy transport vehicles were stranded on the NH due to the torrential rains. Between May 25 and 27, the hilly mineral-rich Koida block received 285 mm rainfall under the impact of Yaas. The heavy rains washed away soil at many places and water-logging on NH-520 led to complete disruption of traffic.  
Koida-based CPM leader Pravat Panda said upgradation work on the NH is moving at a snail’s pace for the last five years. Besides, black-topping on vast portions of the highway was removed several years back. Heavy rains eroded soil at two places near Chuna Ghati and another spot near Koida.

While several heavy vehicles got stuck in the mud, massive craters filled with rainwater also blocked passage of other vehicles. Sources said till Friday morning, around 300 heavy vehicles were stuck on both sides of the damaged road.  

NHAI project director Saurav Chaurasia said after completion of necessary restoration works including filling of earth and clearing of silt from under a minor temporary bridge, water receded and vehicular traffic resumed in the evening.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koida
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp