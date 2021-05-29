Major roads in Yaas-hit districts repaired, claims Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday claimed to have repaired all major roads in cyclone affected districts. Official sources said out of the 70 roads under Works department in Balasore district, 53 were damaged. Vehicular communication has been restored in all of them.

Similarly, over 140 roads under the department in other cyclone-hit districts including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur too have been repaired. As per data released by the Rural Development department, communication on 520 roads was disrupted in interior areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

After 2,074 trees that had fallen on the roads were cut, communication to the remote areas has now been restored. Besides, assessment of damage to kutcha houses has been started in the affected districts. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Thursday asked the collectors of affected districts to submit house damage report within seven days.