Nearly 1.90 lakh hit by cyclone Yaas in Balasore

At least 12 blocks in the district have been affected by cyclone Yaas which caused extensive damage in Balasore and left one person dead.

NDRF team engage in restoration work during cyclone Yaas landfall, in Balasore, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  At least 12 blocks in the district have been affected by cyclone Yaas which caused extensive damage in Balasore and left one person dead. The victim, a youth of Bhaskarganj within Sahadevkhunta police limits, reportedly died after an uprooted tree fell on him during the cyclone.  

A damaged house at Parikhi village

According to the district emergency office, Bhograi, Bahanaga, Baliapal, Basta, Jaleswar, Balasore, Remuna, Soro, Simulia, Khaira, Nilagiri and Oupada besides the urban areas of Balasore bore the brunt of Yaas. A total of 1,89,983 people under 352 panchayats, 68 Wards in municipalities and one NAC were affected. The administration evacuated 1,89,933 affected people to 1,555 cyclone shelters where the evacuees were provided cooked food. The livestock casualty toll stood at 16,654. 

The administration distributed 5.88 quintal of rice and 711.37 quintal flattened rice, 74.63 quintal sugar, 102 cartons biscuit, candles and match boxes as emergency relief to the affected people. At least 12 medical and as many volunteer teams were deployed at different places during the cyclone.

As many as 4,808 houses were reportedly damaged in the cyclone. While 45 kutcha houses were fully damaged, 33 pucca houses, 113 huts, 4,617 kutcha houses and 333 cow sheds suffered partial damage. Crops over around 4,808 hectare of farmland were affected by Yaas.   

