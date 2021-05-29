STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Odisha rivers in spate, districts put on alert

To make matters worse, the Galudih dam in Jharkhand has released flood water that increased water level of Subarnarekha river.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:50 AM

A woman wades through a water-logged road in a village after landfall of cyclone Yaas, in South 24 Paragnas.

A woman wades through a water-logged road in a village after landfall of cyclone Yaas, in South 24 Paragnas. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Two days after facing the wrath of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas, the north Odisha districts are on flood alert as Baitarani and Subarnarekha rivers continue to swell following incessant rains.

Sources in the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said though Budhabalanga, which was in spate after heavy rain in Similipal, is now  flowing below the danger level, the water level in Subarnarekha and Baitarani is above the danger mark owing to heavy downpour in the catchment for the past two days.

To make matters worse, the Galudih dam in Jharkhand has released flood water that increased water level of Subarnarekha river. As of Friday evening, the water level of Baitarani at Anandpur in Keonjhar was below the danger level of 38.36 metre. However, the river was still flowing above the danger mark of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada in Bhadrak triggering fear of a medium flood in the district.

Till 5 pm, the water level in Subarnarekha at Jamsholaghat had remained at 49.70 metre against the danger level of 49.15 metre. The water level of the river at Rajghat, however, was below danger level of 10.36 metre. With the two rivers in spate, the low lying areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar have been put on alert.

Around 2,500 people from low lying areas of Baliapal and Bhograi blocks in Balasore district and a few areas in Bhadrak along with 700 people in Jajpur have been evacuated in view of the possible medium flood, said an official in SRC. 

Earlier in the day, SRC PK Jena said these districts have been put on alert after increase in water level in Baitarani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers. However, the Water Resources department officials in the evening said the water level of the rivers has stated receding thereby reducing the risk of flood. The districts, however, are still on alert and prepared to deal with exigency, they said.

Swelling rivers
Baitarani flows below the danger level of 38.36 metre at Anandpur
It is above the danger mark of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada
Water level in Subarnarekha at Jamsholaghat remained at 49.70 metre
At Rajghat, it was below danger level of 10.36 metre

