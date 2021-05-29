Odisha police arrests three fake journalists for extortion

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Ambabhona police of Bargarh district on Thursday evening arrested three persons for extorting money by posing as journalists. The trio was identified as Biswapati Sahu, Ashis Bhue and Bhagirathi Bhoi.

Police said on Thursday, sarpanch of Kapasira in Ambabhona Bishnu Padhan lodged a complaint against four persons who identified themselves as journalists of a TV channel and demanded money from some ‘Jogana Sahayaks’ of the panchayat.

The accused threatened the ‘Jogana Sahayaks’ to implicate them falsely and extorted Rs 18,000 from them. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged against the trio basing which police arrested three of the accused persons. However, another accused Mangulu Sahu is still at large.

Police seized two ID cards of the news channel besides one laptop, five mobile phones and a four-wheeler from their possession. It was found that the extorted money was transferred to one Basanti Sahu through Google Pay. The accused were forwarded to court on Friday.