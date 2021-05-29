STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Officer-in-charge held for sexual assault on woman cop in Odisha

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of Gopalpur outpost was arrested by Balasore Town police on Friday on the charge of sexually assaulting a woman constable. 

Published: 29th May 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The officer-in-charge (OIC) of Gopalpur outpost was arrested by Balasore Town police on Friday on the charge of sexually assaulting a woman constable. The arrested officer was identified as Bansidhar Pradhan. Balasore SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said as per the complaint lodged by the woman constable, she was sent to Gopalpur outpost a day before the cyclone to assist in rescue works though she was serving at  Khantapada police station.  

On the night she joined duty, the OIC allegedly assaulted her sexually and repeated the crime on the day of the cyclone. Later, the victim lodged a complaint with Eastern Range IG Diptesh Patnaik and the SP. As per the direction of the IG, she filed an FIR in Balasore Town police station basing on which a case was registered on Thursday and the OIC arrested. Town police later produced Pradhan in Balasore SDJM court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopalpur Balasore Town police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp