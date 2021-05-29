STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi praises Odisha, announces Rs 500 crore cyclone Yaas aid

Expressing condolence to the families who have lost their kin to the calamity, the Prime Minister said that the government stands in solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:08 AM

PM Narendra Modi conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas of Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Appreciating the preparedness and disaster management by Odisha government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the State for immediate relief and restoration activities in areas affected by cyclone Yaas. The Prime Minister made this announcement after an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal. The assistance will be immediately released to the State.

The Centre will send an inter-ministerial team to the State to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given, the Prime Minister’s office said. Modi assured the people of Odisha that Centre would closely work with the State government at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

Expressing condolence to the families who have lost their kin to the calamity, the Prime Minister said that the government stands in solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone. “Took stock of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas. Undertook an aerial survey across parts of Odisha and West Bengal. The entire nation stands in solidarity with those affected by the cyclone,” the PM tweeted.  

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone. “We have to continue the focus towards more scientific management of disasters. As the frequency and impact of cyclonic systems are increasing in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, communication systems, mitigation efforts and preparedness have to undergo a major change,” the Prime Minister said, while also speaking about the importance of building trust among people for better cooperation in relief efforts.

Modi appreciated Odisha’s disaster preparedness and noted that the State has embarked on long term mitigation efforts for dealing with natural disasters. He said that disaster mitigation has been given emphasis by the Finance Commission too by provisioning for mitigation funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.

