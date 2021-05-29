STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

VIMSAR begins work on paediatric Covid hospital

Currently, two Covid hospitals are functioning from the VIMSAR campus besides one on Sambalpur district headquarters hospital premises.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  With Sambalpur district recording a significant number of Covid positive cases in the below-18 year age group, the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla authorities have firmed up plans to convert one of the facilities into a dedicated paediatric Covid hospital. In last three days, Sambalpur district has reported 92 cases of patients below the age of 18. Of the total, 46 belong to 12 years or below age bracket including two below the age of one.

Currently, two Covid hospitals are functioning from the VIMSAR campus besides one on Sambalpur district headquarters hospital premises. The plan for dedicated paediatric Covid facility has been chalked out following the recent guidelines of the State government to reserve 15 per cent beds in Covid hospitals for treatment of neonates, infants and other patients in the paediatric segment. 

However, instead of reserving beds, VIMSAR management has decided to turn Covid Hospital-1 into a dedicated paediatric wing., Official sources said the hospital has already started shifting paediatric patients to Covid Hospital-1 and written to the State government for supply of necessary equipment, infrastructure and trained nurses to cater to the age group. The Covid Hospital-1 at VIMSAR has 225 beds including 50 ICU units.

Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics in VIMSAR, Prakash Chandra Panda said treatment of paediatric Covid patients is different from that of adults. “Accommodating all paediatric patients will also help manage their treatment smoothly. Moreover, inflow of Covid patients to VIMSAR has started dipping which only makes it appropriate to convert the hospital into an exclusive paediatric wing. The process has been initiated,” he said.

Only one of the parents will also be allowed to stay with the Covid-affected kid as an attendant in the hospital. However, treatment of Covid patients of all other age groups will continue uninterruptedly at 300 bed Covid Hospital-II, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur VISMAR
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp