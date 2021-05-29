STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Won’t burden Centre for assistance amid pandemic’, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shows statesmanship

CM urges PM to assist Odisha in building disaster resilient power infra and storm surge protection.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the northern Odisha districts have been severely affected by cyclone Yaas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday did not seek any immediate financial assistance from the Centre, saying the State did not want to burden Union government amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The State will manage the crisis with its own resources, he said.

Naveen, however, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the State in building a robust disaster resilient power infrastructure and storm surge protection in the long-term. The Chief Minister, who attended the review meeting of the Prime Minister at Bhubaneswar airport, said, “As the country is at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, we have not sought any immediate financial assistance to burden the Central government and would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis.”

However, the State government flagged two issues at the meeting. A disaster resilient power infrastructure in view of the frequent natural disasters and strengthening of the embankments in coastal areas to withstand storm surge.  “Sought assistance for long term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient as we are frequented by such climate hazards every year. Highlighted the demand for disaster resilient power infrastructure and resilient coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments,” Naveen tweeted.

Thanking the Prime Minister for visiting Odisha after the cyclone, the Chief Minister said he apprised him of the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclone, steps taken by the government ahead of the cyclone and the ongoing restoration efforts.  Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told mediapersons after the review meeting that building cyclone resilient coastal infrastructure with modern design and technology needs huge investment. The State government has offered to share the cost.

The Prime Minister was told that the existing 1,600 km long saline embankments is not enough to protect life and livelihoods in the coastal areas from high tides during severe cyclones. There are many vulnerable points of around 400-450 km in the embankments for which the State government has to spend huge money every year. Odisha badly needed support of the Central government for building storm surge barriers due to the complexity of engineering and significant costs of construction, the PM was told. 

The SRC said that the State government has not made any monetary demand to the Prime Minister for restoration and rehabilitation works. A detailed assessment of the damage by the cyclone Yaas will be made and the State government is likely to submit a report to the Centre after a week.

On his arrival at the city airport, the Prime Minister reviewed the situation in the cyclone affected districts. Apart from showing a video clip of the cyclone that made landfall on Wednesday in Balasore district and the trail of destruction it left, the State government made a power point presentation on it preparedness and the rescue, relief and restoration works.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, and senior officers of the State government participated in the review meeting. After the meeting, the Prime Minister took an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected northern Odisha districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cyclone Yaas Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp