‘Won’t burden Centre for assistance amid pandemic’, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shows statesmanship

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the northern Odisha districts have been severely affected by cyclone Yaas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday did not seek any immediate financial assistance from the Centre, saying the State did not want to burden Union government amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The State will manage the crisis with its own resources, he said.

Naveen, however, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist the State in building a robust disaster resilient power infrastructure and storm surge protection in the long-term. The Chief Minister, who attended the review meeting of the Prime Minister at Bhubaneswar airport, said, “As the country is at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, we have not sought any immediate financial assistance to burden the Central government and would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis.”

However, the State government flagged two issues at the meeting. A disaster resilient power infrastructure in view of the frequent natural disasters and strengthening of the embankments in coastal areas to withstand storm surge. “Sought assistance for long term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient as we are frequented by such climate hazards every year. Highlighted the demand for disaster resilient power infrastructure and resilient coastal protection with storm surge resilient embankments,” Naveen tweeted.

Thanking the Prime Minister for visiting Odisha after the cyclone, the Chief Minister said he apprised him of the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclone, steps taken by the government ahead of the cyclone and the ongoing restoration efforts. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told mediapersons after the review meeting that building cyclone resilient coastal infrastructure with modern design and technology needs huge investment. The State government has offered to share the cost.

The Prime Minister was told that the existing 1,600 km long saline embankments is not enough to protect life and livelihoods in the coastal areas from high tides during severe cyclones. There are many vulnerable points of around 400-450 km in the embankments for which the State government has to spend huge money every year. Odisha badly needed support of the Central government for building storm surge barriers due to the complexity of engineering and significant costs of construction, the PM was told.

The SRC said that the State government has not made any monetary demand to the Prime Minister for restoration and rehabilitation works. A detailed assessment of the damage by the cyclone Yaas will be made and the State government is likely to submit a report to the Centre after a week.

On his arrival at the city airport, the Prime Minister reviewed the situation in the cyclone affected districts. Apart from showing a video clip of the cyclone that made landfall on Wednesday in Balasore district and the trail of destruction it left, the State government made a power point presentation on it preparedness and the rescue, relief and restoration works.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, and senior officers of the State government participated in the review meeting. After the meeting, the Prime Minister took an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected northern Odisha districts.