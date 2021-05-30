2 detained for transporting workers  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police detained two persons for transporting 35 workers in a truck in violation of Covid guidelines on Saturday.

The duo was identified as Dillip Swain of Bhadrak and truck driver Rohit Muduli of Balikuda. Dillip has engaged his truck in Oil India Ltd for transportation activities.

Sources said a police team led by ASI Sushanta Panda intercepted a truck on Nuagaon-Cuttack National Highway at Tarikunda. The vehicle was en route to Cuttack carrying 35 workers despite restrictions during the weekend shutdown.

Dillip was transporting the 35 workers of Lakshmi Engineering and Drilling in Balikduda to Salipur without having valid documents.