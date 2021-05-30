STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 detained for transporting workers  

Police detained two persons for transporting 35 workers in a truck in violation of Covid guidelines on Saturday.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

The duo was identified as Dillip Swain of Bhadrak and truck driver Rohit Muduli of Balikuda. Dillip has engaged his truck in Oil India Ltd for transportation activities.

The duo was identified as Dillip Swain of Bhadrak and truck driver Rohit Muduli of Balikuda. Dillip has engaged his truck in Oil India Ltd for transportation activities.  

Sources said a police team led by ASI Sushanta Panda intercepted a truck on Nuagaon-Cuttack National Highway at Tarikunda. The vehicle was en route to Cuttack carrying 35 workers despite restrictions during the weekend shutdown.

Dillip was transporting the 35 workers of Lakshmi Engineering and Drilling in Balikduda to Salipur without having valid documents. 

