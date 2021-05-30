STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After Covid, Yaas blow for Bhitarkanika tourism infrastructures

Many guesthouses at Dangmal within the park stand damaged by uprooted trees during the cyclonic storm. Besides, walls of the crocodile breeding and rearing centre have caved in.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged guesthouse at Habalikothi in Bhitarkanika. (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Its tourist inflow already plunged by the unending Covid pandemic, Bhitarkanika National Park has suffered a double blow as the tourism infrastructure has been hit by cyclone Yaas.

Many guesthouses at Dangmal within the park stand damaged by uprooted trees during the cyclonic storm. Besides, walls of the crocodile breeding and rearing centre have caved in.

In 2018, six guesthouses, watch tower and rooms for forest staff were built at a cost of `1 crore near the sea at Habalikothi. Sources said the guesthouses are damaged by the tidal waves which entered the park during Yaas.

The seaside guesthouses at Habalikothi and Ekakula are sand-cast after the cyclone. A forest guard said tidal waves damaged the guesthouses at both these places.

“One of the guesthouses started shaking on May 26 night and we left for safer place,” he informed.

This isn’t the first time Bhitarkanika has borne the brunt of a cyclone. Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019 had inflicted damage on large areas of the park.

Three days after Yaas, the trail of devastation is visible on the roads leading to Bhitarkanika from Rajnagar to Dangmal. Hundreds of trees have gone missing from the stretch.

Pradip Das, a villager of Dangmal within the park, said the cyclone will severely affect tourism in Bhitarkanika. Residents of many villages within Bhitarkanika are staring at livelihood losses as the economy of the region is dependent on tourism.

Sand storms during the cyclone also damaged nearby agriculture land at Habalikothi, Kanhupur and Satabhaya.

“Sand storms in seaside areas are not uncommon but the damage this time around is unprecedented,” said Bijaya Mallick of Kanhupur.

Divisional forest officer of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash confirmed that hundreds of trees in the park have been uprooted in the cyclone and guesthouses also suffered damages.

“We are now assessing the damages caused by Yaas. Renovation works will start soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Bhitarkanika National Park cyclone Yaas
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp