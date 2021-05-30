Bed count in Covid hospital to be hiked in Odisha's Angul district  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Battling a steep hike in positive cases and deaths, the district administration has decided to enhance the bed strength of ESI Covid hospital from existing 75 to 150. The new addition will include 30 ICU beds.

Angul Collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain said a proposal in this regard was sent to the State government and has been approved. The beds will be functional soon, he said. The ESI Covid hospital has been jointly set up by the district administration, NALCO and a Delhi-based medical company.