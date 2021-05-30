Congress MLAs seek vaccination of 18-44 age group in West Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has not gone down significantly in some western Odisha districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Congress MLA from Khariar Adhiraj Panigrahy on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to include Nuapada district in the vaccination of 18-44 age group of people immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Panigrahy said Nuapada took the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic due to its porous border with Chhattisgarh.

Though the infection rate has decreased, the death rate remains the same which has created panic among the people, he added.

Nuapada and Sundargarh were clocking the highest infection rate in the initial days of the second wave, he said and added that people of Nuapada were hopeful that the district will be included in the second phase of vaccination of people of 18-44 age group.

“But it is a matter of regret that government has opened vaccination of this age group of people in Kalahandi, Bargarh and Nabarangpur districts, but has left out Nuapada,” he said, adding this has created a feeling of step motherly attitude towards the district.

Congress MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja has also demanded that the government should include Balangir and Sonepur districts in the list of vaccination of 18-44 age group people.