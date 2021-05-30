STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress MLAs seek vaccination of 18-44 age group in West Odisha

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Panigrahy said Nuapada took the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic due to its porous border with Chhattisgarh.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  As the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has not gone down significantly in some western Odisha districts bordering Chhattisgarh, Congress MLA from Khariar Adhiraj Panigrahy on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to include Nuapada district in the vaccination of 18-44 age group of people immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Panigrahy said Nuapada took the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic due to its porous border with Chhattisgarh.

Though the infection rate has decreased, the death rate remains the same which has created panic among the people, he added.

Nuapada and Sundargarh were clocking the highest infection rate in the initial days of the second wave, he said and added that people of Nuapada were hopeful that the district will be included in the second phase of vaccination of people of 18-44 age group.

“But it is a matter of regret that government has opened vaccination of this age group of people in Kalahandi, Bargarh and Nabarangpur districts, but has left out Nuapada,” he said, adding this has created a feeling of step motherly attitude towards the district.

Congress MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja has also demanded that the government should include Balangir and Sonepur districts in the list of vaccination of 18-44 age group people.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adhiraj Panigrahy Congress COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp