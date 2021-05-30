Cyber help desk of Cuttack police recovers Rs 5.52 lakh lost in online fraud

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Reporting online fraud to the cyber fraud help desk in Cuttack urban police district (UPD) promptly proved to be a saviour for 14 victims, who have been able to get back their lost money. The help desk has enabled refund of duped money amounting to Rs 5.52 lakh in the last two months.

Debi Prasad Sharma of Tulasipur Bidanasi, who owns a publication company, received Rs 2.24 lakh he had lost on March 9.

He was duped of the amount while making an online transaction towards posting an advertisement in Google.

Similarly, Cuttack Sadar resident Pradip Nayak, who had lost Rs 1.1 lakh on March 27 after fraudsters took away his money from his SBI savings bank account by converting it into a fixed deposit account, got back the lost amount.

“Quick reporting of online fraud ensures recovery of funds. We can stop the payment if the victim lodges a complaint within 24 hours. Our success depends on their awareness,” said ACP Ajay Das, who is monitoring the help desk.

Considering the rise in cyber fraud cases, the Cuttack UPD had set up the desk in January by releasing two emergency helpline numbers and sharing mobile numbers of two cyber experts.

Earlier, people were approaching the cyber police station in Crime Branch for which the process of investigation was delayed.

“In most cases, people are fleeced by callers claiming to be from a bank and seek details of the card or use a skimmer to steal the card details. The amount is then used for shopping, which is done via a gateway. The payment gateway facilitates the payment to the bank. The information about the payments made is stored on this gateway. If we get complaints within an hour of the fraud, as a law enforcement agency we send them an e-mail informing them of the fraud, so the payment is blocked and the acquiring bank is also notified,” said Das.