Cyclone plight: Houses submerged, people stay put at shelters in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Though sea water has started receding in low-lying areas days after cyclone Yaas battered Balasore district, the nightmare has not ended for locals of Bhograi block with most families stuck in cyclone centres as their houses remain inundated due to absence of drainage system.

Sources said more than 200 families of Wards 9, 10, 11 and 12 under Kumbhirgadi panchayat in Bhograi block are facing the worst impact of the cyclone as their mud houses collapsed due to tidal ingress and the sea water is receding slowly due to poor drainage in the area.

The families, over 30 per cent of who belong to the economically disadvantaged ST communities, have also lost dry food stock and other household belongings to the storm.

Most sustain by farming on small patches of land while others are landless and eke out living through fishing. Now with all assets lost, an uncertain future awaits them.

Kailash Marandi and Budhiram Murmu, residents of Ward 10 said though they had shifted to shelters before the cyclone, they are homeless now as the tidal waves have submerged their property.

Karan Marandi of Ward 11 said the roads are cut off as the standing water due to poor drainage has disrupted road connectivity.

Admitting to poor drainage system in the wards, Kumbhirgadi sarpanch Ratan Bag said he saw tidal waves of such proportion for the first time in his life.

“There are no proper channels to drain the excess water and this is worsening the plight of cyclone-affected people. Sadly, the government could not construct a drain in any of the wards,” he said.

Official sources said people in flood shelter houses are being provided cooked and dry food till the situation becomes normal.