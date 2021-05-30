STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Despite Cyclone Yaas, south-west monsoon ‘just in time’ for Odisha

This means Odisha could see the monsoon onset around June 11. The normal monsoon onset date over Kerala is June 1.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A tree uprooted by strong winds ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Cyclone Yaas has left little impact on progress of south-west monsoon which is expected in the State on time. The monsoon is likely to onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal arrival, according to India Meteorological Department.

This means Odisha could see the monsoon onset around June 11. The normal monsoon onset date over Kerala is June 1.

However, it is expected to set in over Kerala a day in advance which is why Odisha is anticipating the rains on time, or may be a little early, Umasankar Das, Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The updated forecast of the monsoon will be issued by IMD soon.

Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Director Sarat Sahu said pre-monsoon activities have already commenced in Odisha under influence of local heating and moisture availability in the State.

“The cross equatorial wind flow seems favourable for advancement of south-west monsoon over Arabian Sea as of now and if the flow continues, it is expected the monsoon will reach Odisha by June 11. However, the forecast of onset over the State can be predicted after it hits Kerala,” he added.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, monsoon’s first stop at south Andaman Sea and Car Nicobar was a day ahead of schedule on May 21 and progress has been uniform thereafter.

“Monsoon has reached the doorsteps and is at a short distance from Indian mainland Kerala,” it added.

South-west monsoon has already reached Maldives, Comorin Sea, Sri Lanka, and large parts of south and east Bay of Bengal.

There have been two back-to-back cyclones in the north Indian Ocean, one on either side of the coastline.

Cyclone Tauktae over the Arabian Sea and Yaas over the Bay of Bengal formed ‘just on time’ to expedite the advancement of the monsoon stream, it added.

“The onset phase of the monsoon over the south peninsula and along the west coast for the first 10 days of June looks promising. Monsoon may also find simultaneous timely advancement over north-east India,” Skymet further said. 

Meanwhile, the regional met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at few places in the State till June 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Yaas south-west monsoon
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp