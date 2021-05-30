Despite Cyclone Yaas, south-west monsoon ‘just in time’ for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Yaas has left little impact on progress of south-west monsoon which is expected in the State on time. The monsoon is likely to onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal arrival, according to India Meteorological Department.

This means Odisha could see the monsoon onset around June 11. The normal monsoon onset date over Kerala is June 1.

However, it is expected to set in over Kerala a day in advance which is why Odisha is anticipating the rains on time, or may be a little early, Umasankar Das, Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The updated forecast of the monsoon will be issued by IMD soon.

Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Director Sarat Sahu said pre-monsoon activities have already commenced in Odisha under influence of local heating and moisture availability in the State.

“The cross equatorial wind flow seems favourable for advancement of south-west monsoon over Arabian Sea as of now and if the flow continues, it is expected the monsoon will reach Odisha by June 11. However, the forecast of onset over the State can be predicted after it hits Kerala,” he added.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, monsoon’s first stop at south Andaman Sea and Car Nicobar was a day ahead of schedule on May 21 and progress has been uniform thereafter.

“Monsoon has reached the doorsteps and is at a short distance from Indian mainland Kerala,” it added.

South-west monsoon has already reached Maldives, Comorin Sea, Sri Lanka, and large parts of south and east Bay of Bengal.

There have been two back-to-back cyclones in the north Indian Ocean, one on either side of the coastline.

Cyclone Tauktae over the Arabian Sea and Yaas over the Bay of Bengal formed ‘just on time’ to expedite the advancement of the monsoon stream, it added.

“The onset phase of the monsoon over the south peninsula and along the west coast for the first 10 days of June looks promising. Monsoon may also find simultaneous timely advancement over north-east India,” Skymet further said.

Meanwhile, the regional met office has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at few places in the State till June 2.