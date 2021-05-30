Odisha: Congress demands action over false cyclone assessment in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Alleging misuse of funds over relief and rehabilitation work in the aftermath of Yaas, the Congress has demanded strict action against the PD-DRDA and BDOs of Jagatsinghpur for submission of erroneous damage assessment report post cyclone.

Seeking intervention of the CM, former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra on Friday alleged that a racket behind misleading reports is at work and must be exposed. The backlash comes a day after Jagatsinghpur administration submitted a zero damage report to the State government.

The district had received a report of damage worth Rs 36.28 crore from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PRDW) department which was rejected by the Collector. “The Collector who found the claim to be untrue, must be thanked for saving unnecessary expenditure to the tune of Rs 36 crore from the State exchequer. The bigger issue is what action is being taken against the corrupt,” Mohapatra questioned.

The government had directed district Collectors to submit damage assessment reports after the cyclone. Accordingly, Collector SK Mohapatra instructed BDOs to assess the damage. PD, DRDA S Mohanty was directed to monitor the exercise.

The PRDW department reported damage worth Rs 36.28 crore to 2,551 projects. However, the Collector rejected the damage assessment and submitted a zero damage report. Deputy Collector (emergency) Ajaya Mohanty admitted to nil damage in the district following cyclone Yaas.