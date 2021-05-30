STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Covid patient goes missing from SCB Medical College and Hospital

The patient, Anant Charan Sahoo, tested positive on May 25 following which he was admitted to bed no E65 in the designated Covid hospital of SCB with respiratory problems.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades erected in Gadaharishpur after declaration of containment zone. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/CUTTACK:  Family members of a 71-year-old Covid patient of Tirtol’s Chapada village lodged a complaint with Cuttack police on Saturday alleging that the infected elderly has gone missing from SCB Medical College and Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. 

The patient, Anant Charan Sahoo, tested positive on May 25 following which he was admitted to bed no E65 in the designated Covid hospital of SCB with respiratory problems.

Family members went to the hospital on Friday to inquire about his health but to their surprise, they found him missing. 

They approached the medical staff of the ward who checked the dead patient list but did not find Anant’s name in it.

The discharge list was also checked but to no avail.  The patient’s son Deepak Sahoo said, “We are yet to trace trace him either at the SCB’s Covid hospital or other care centres in the district. Medical staff informed us that the patient has gone missing. Due to the negligence of health staff, my father is untraceable now.”

Deepak filed an FIR in Manglabag police station about his missing father.

Earlier, the Health and Family Welfare department also lodged a missing complaint as soon as SCB authorities informed the police about the incident on Friday. 

Contacted, Mangalabag IIC Amitav Mohapatra said police have registered a missing case and asked the family members to provide the man’s details including his photo.

 “While security guards at the hospital have been questioned, efforts are on to collect CCTV footage from the facility for verification,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is no respite from the Covid spread in Jagatsinghpur as around 150 to 200 positive cases are being reported daily from the district since the last one week.

On the day, as many as 154 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported from the district. Jagatsinghpur currently has 16,617 active cases.

Following detection of several positive cases in several villages of Erasama’s Gadaharishpur, district administration has declared the panchayat as a containment zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp