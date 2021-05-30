Odisha: Covid patient goes missing from SCB Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR/CUTTACK: Family members of a 71-year-old Covid patient of Tirtol’s Chapada village lodged a complaint with Cuttack police on Saturday alleging that the infected elderly has gone missing from SCB Medical College and Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The patient, Anant Charan Sahoo, tested positive on May 25 following which he was admitted to bed no E65 in the designated Covid hospital of SCB with respiratory problems.

Family members went to the hospital on Friday to inquire about his health but to their surprise, they found him missing.

They approached the medical staff of the ward who checked the dead patient list but did not find Anant’s name in it.

The discharge list was also checked but to no avail. The patient’s son Deepak Sahoo said, “We are yet to trace trace him either at the SCB’s Covid hospital or other care centres in the district. Medical staff informed us that the patient has gone missing. Due to the negligence of health staff, my father is untraceable now.”

Deepak filed an FIR in Manglabag police station about his missing father.

Earlier, the Health and Family Welfare department also lodged a missing complaint as soon as SCB authorities informed the police about the incident on Friday.

Contacted, Mangalabag IIC Amitav Mohapatra said police have registered a missing case and asked the family members to provide the man’s details including his photo.

“While security guards at the hospital have been questioned, efforts are on to collect CCTV footage from the facility for verification,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is no respite from the Covid spread in Jagatsinghpur as around 150 to 200 positive cases are being reported daily from the district since the last one week.

On the day, as many as 154 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported from the district. Jagatsinghpur currently has 16,617 active cases.

Following detection of several positive cases in several villages of Erasama’s Gadaharishpur, district administration has declared the panchayat as a containment zone.