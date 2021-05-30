Umerkote SNCU tops in child care

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Umerkote SDH (Sub Divisional Hospital ) in Nabarangpur district has clinched the first place in the State for its dedicated service. A notification in this regard was shared by the department of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Launched in 2014 with 12 beds, the SNCU caters to newborns from Raighar, Jharigam, Chandahandi, Dabugaon and Umerkote blocks. In 2018, it had introduced a kangaroo mother care system which was a first of its kind in the state and later introduced in other hospitals.

As many as seven women can breastfeed their new born babies in this kangaroo centre. Senior paediatrician and in-charge of the SNCU Dr Santosh Panda said the unit needs additional doctors, staff and infrastructure to upgrade into a full-fledged child care centre.

The announcement also notified the felicitation of Mayurbhanj DHH, Koraput Medical College, Berhampur Medical College and Burla Medical College for their services.