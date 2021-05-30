STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video of Trinity sitting on Ratnasimhasan: Jagannath Temple Administration lodges complaint

In the video, deities Lord Jagannath and his siblings were seen sitting on the Ratnasimhasan. Police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

Published: 30th May 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 11:22 AM

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday lodged a complaint with Simhadwar police seeking investigation into a video of the Trinity sitting on Ratnasimhasan that became viral on social media.

According to the complaint, one Arijit Chandra of Kolkata had posted the video tagging it to a servitor of the temple.

In the video, deities Lord Jagannath and his siblings were seen sitting on the Ratnasimhasan. Police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

While mobile phones and cameras are not allowed into the temple, devotees have raised questions on how and under which circumstances the video was shot inside the shrine.

In the recent past, a number of videos and photos of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum were posted by devotees on social media.

Though complaints were lodged with police in this regard, no progress has been made in the investigation.

