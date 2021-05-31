Angul crosses 100 Covid deaths

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State, the death toll in Angul crossed 100-mark on Sunday with five deaths reported from Covid hospitals, taking the tally of casualties to 104.

While official figures of around three to four deaths daily have been worrisome, sources said unofficial numbers would be much higher if rural deaths are included. The district recorded 497 fresh cases on the day, a drastic reduction from around 900 cases till few days back.

Around 4,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis which has reportedly come down since cyclone Yaas hit the State. Kishore Nagar reported the highest number of 93 cases followed by Banarpal with 79 while Athmallik remained at the bottom with 13 cases. Infected patients with mild symptoms have been advised home isolation while the serious ones were shifted to Talcher Covid Hospital.

ADM Tapan Satpathy said administration is on its toes to track, test and treat on war footing and strictly monitoring the patients at home.