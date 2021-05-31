Chief warder of Jharpada jail suspended  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services on Sunday suspended the chief warder of Special Jail in Jharpada after ganja was seized during searches a day before. “Chief warder of Special Jail Sudarshan Barik was placed under suspension after preliminary inquiry in connection with the seizure of 250 gram ganja,” said a senior officer of the department.

As per the direction of DG Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, operation ‘clean up’ was launched to make the jails in the State free from contraband and mobile phones. On Saturday, the prison officials had seized six mobile phones, four SIM cards, five mobile chargers and as many cell phone batteries, one pen drive and ganja from the jail.

Earlier in the month, the Home department had transferred superintendent of special jail Dhirendra Nath Barik on administrative exigency.