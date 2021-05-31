STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress demands white paper from Odisha government on pucca houses

Party leader Panchanan Kanungo said that a white paper can only bring out the truth about the claims of the State government that it has sanctioned lakhs of pucca ghar to the people.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo

Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday demanded a white paper from the State government on pucca houses provided to the people so far.  The white paper should include details of the houses provided to the people under the Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) and under the Pucca Ghar Yojana announced by the State government.

A white paper can only bring out the truth about the claims of the State government that it has sanctioned lakhs of pucca ghar to the people, said party leader Panchanan Kanungo.

Referring to the claim of the government that it had evacuated more than seven lakh people to safe shelters during the cyclone Yaas, Kanungo said that this has exposed its claim of successful implementation of the Pucca Ghar scheme.

"If the government had provided so many pucca houses to the people, what was the need to shift so many people from only three districts which were affected by the cyclone," he added.

Kanungo said Odisha has faced seven cyclones during the last 21 years, but the government is trying to take credit every time by evacuating large numbers of people without creating concrete infrastructure like pucca houses. 

The State government has also failed to deliver on health and education sectors, he said and added that 9200 posts of doctors are vacant in primary health centres and community health centres of the State.

Similarly, over 11,000 teachers are required in high schools and primary schools of the State, he said and added that without appointing unemployed educated youths to these posts, government is focusing on engaging guest teachers on contract.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchanan Kanungo Indira Awas Yojana Congress Odisha pucca houses Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp