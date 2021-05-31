Congress demands white paper from Odisha government on pucca houses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday demanded a white paper from the State government on pucca houses provided to the people so far. The white paper should include details of the houses provided to the people under the Indira Awas Yojana (IAY) and under the Pucca Ghar Yojana announced by the State government.

A white paper can only bring out the truth about the claims of the State government that it has sanctioned lakhs of pucca ghar to the people, said party leader Panchanan Kanungo.

Referring to the claim of the government that it had evacuated more than seven lakh people to safe shelters during the cyclone Yaas, Kanungo said that this has exposed its claim of successful implementation of the Pucca Ghar scheme.

"If the government had provided so many pucca houses to the people, what was the need to shift so many people from only three districts which were affected by the cyclone," he added.

Kanungo said Odisha has faced seven cyclones during the last 21 years, but the government is trying to take credit every time by evacuating large numbers of people without creating concrete infrastructure like pucca houses.

The State government has also failed to deliver on health and education sectors, he said and added that 9200 posts of doctors are vacant in primary health centres and community health centres of the State.

Similarly, over 11,000 teachers are required in high schools and primary schools of the State, he said and added that without appointing unemployed educated youths to these posts, government is focusing on engaging guest teachers on contract.