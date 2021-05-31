STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid claims 3 of a family, leaves 6-yr-old orphaned  

In a span of three days, Rudra loses both his parents and grandfather

Published: 31st May 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  As the second Covid wave sweeps through the country, there is no end to the heart-wrenching stories of the deadly virus destroying homes by wiping out entire families. One such disturbing tale of loss and grief is of a six-year-old kid of Bhairipur village under Badagaon panchayat in Jagatsinghpur’s Balikuda.

In a span of three days, Rudra Narayan Biswal lost both his parents and grandfather to Covid. Unaware of his loss, the kid is now living with his 67-year-old grandmother Renubala, waiting for his parents to return from a ‘relative’s house’. 

The first case in the family was detected after Rudra’s mother Rashmirekha (30) developed fever and tested positive for Covid-19 on May 23. She was admitted  to SCB Medical College and Hospital but succumbed on May 27. Father Abhisek (35), a businessman, also tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack. However, his condition worsened and he breathed his last on May 28.

On hearing the death of his son and daughter-in-law, Rudra’s grandfather Upendra (70), a former sarpanch of Badagaon panchayat, was crestfallen. He tested positive on May 28 and was admitted to the Covid hospital in Paradip. However, he lost his battle to Covid on May 29. 

Still unable to come to terms with the unexpected deaths, a grieving Renubala does not know how to console Rudra who is crying to see his parents for the last three days. “He even refused to eat anything if his father and mother did not return soon. I have convinced him that his parents have gone to a relative’s house and will return in two to three days.”

Renubala is uncertain of both her and Rudra’s future. “I don’t know how I will survive with my grandson. All the breadwinners of our family are no more,” she said. Badagaon sarpanch Niharika Biswal said villagers are in shock over the tragedy in Rudra’s family. “I have sought the intervention of the district administration for rehabilitation and maintenance of the orphaned kid,” she added.

District child protection officer Kanhu Charan Rout said, “We have received information about two to three kids orphaned by Covid. After verification, steps will be taken to provide assistance to them as per government guidelines.”

