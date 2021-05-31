Cyclone Yaas relief: Ensure no eligible person is left out, says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the assessment of damage inflicted by cyclone Yaas commences amidst Opposition allegations that there is a move to corner benefits for ruling BJD supporters, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena on Sunday requested the people to be more vigilant and cautious.

People have to be more cautious and vigilant to ensure that no eligible person is left out, the SRC said. He said that damage assessment has been ordered by following all guidelines and additional officers mobilised to get a fair assessment of the damage.

Requesting people to assist the administration, Jena said that people having pucca houses as principal dwelling units are not eligible. Stating that he has interacted with collectors to ensure correct assessment, Jena said that poor and vulnerable people should be assessed properly.

The SRC said that many people do not oppose inclusion of those ineligible and requested the local people to share correct data. "Let benefits go to the deserving people whose assets have been damaged," he added. The SRC appealed to everyone to guard against corrupt practices and prevent mischief in assessment by some persons.

However, general secretary of the State BJP Golak Mohapatra said that discrimination is inherent in BJD’s scheme of things that is why Odisha is not being able to properly distribute Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses among the beneficiaries.

Mohapatra alleged that it is for the first time that the State government could not make a damage assessment before the Prime Minister and spoke about long-term solutions only to hide its failure.

Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati also alleged that there is a move to give benefits to only BJD followers. He also targeted the government over the delay in assessment of the damage by the cyclone.