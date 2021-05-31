STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily wagers stay hungry as lockdown extends

There are over 2,000 rickshaw pullers in Berhampur city alone, who are struggling to fend for two square meals a day.

Published: 31st May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Idle rickshaw pullers with their three-wheelers in Berhampur | EXpress

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Staring at uncertainty for over a year now, the extension of lockdown on Sunday for two more weeks has magnified the misery of lakhs of daily wagers in Berhampur. With no work and families to feed, daily labourers like rickshawpullers, plumbers, etc are finding it difficult to cope with lockdown phases ever since the pandemic struck. 

There are over 2,000 rickshaw pullers in Berhampur city alone, who are struggling to fend for two square meals a day. Sources said last year, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) along with some social organisations had arranged cooked food for the poor but this year, no such arrangement has been made. 

Hundreds of rickshaw pullers now wait at the old deserted bus stand, reportedly waiting for people to give them food. Ramhari Sahu, a rickshaw puller, said the lockdown has put his survival at stake. “My native place is in Seragada block but I have been earning a living in this city for last 15 years. I have had no customers for last two weeks and no money left. We got some ration earlier but there’s no cooked food provision as was provided last year,” he sighed.   

Another rickshaw puller Sudam Malana said,”I have not got any financial help from the government. There is no source of earning and I can’t even go back home. Even Aahaar centres are closed. How do we survive?”. Malana said rickshaw pullers often face police action for coming out during lockdown but compelled by hunger, they are left with no choice.

 “I used to earn around Rs 300-Rs 500 per day before the lockdown but all that has stopped,” he said. Plumber Achyut Jena, who  lives in Gate Bazaar area with his family and three children, said he is living at the mercy of his neighbours who lend him essential commodities at times. “The BeMC supported petty traders and the likes of us last year. The civic body staff reached out to the poor in respective wards but haven’t done so this year. It is about time the government comes to our rescue,” he said.

