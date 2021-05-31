STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals panic as PPE-clad men dump patient’s body  

Panic spread in Jeypore town after a couple of PPE-clad men allegedly dumped a body at the cremation ground near the main canal on Saturday evening. 

Published: 31st May 2021

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Panic spread in Jeypore town after a couple of PPE-clad men allegedly dumped a body at the cremation ground near the main canal on Saturday evening.  Two men in an ambulance went to the cremation ground at Champakupli and dumped a body without burying or burning it before fleeing the spot. The act was noticed by some locals who were taking bath in the main canal.

Soon, the news spread like wildfire in town areas triggering panic among residents. Social activists rushed to the cremation ground suspecting the body to be of a Covid patient. As the public uproar spread, local police intervened and informed the municipality staff about the incident. Subsequently, the civic administration arranged for proper cremation of the body.

Later, it was found that an unidentified sick person of Kaliagaon was admitted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital for treatment two days back but died due to heart attack. As his body was not claimed by anyone, the hospital authorities asked some sweepers to perform the last rites. However, the sweepers dumped the body at the cremation ground and left.

