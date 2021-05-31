Over 1 lakh 18+ jabbed in Rourkela, neighbours cry foul

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as Rourkela administration has vaccinated more than one lakh in the 18-44 age group in its bid to increase vaccination coverage in the steel city, there is growing allegation that adjoining rural regions are being ignored.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has been conducting drives for the past five to six days, covering Rourkela Assembly Constituency (AC) and major portion of RN Pali AC with a target of administering 15,000-16,000 doses daily. Till Saturday, 1,12,915 beneficiaries in the 18+ age group were covered with vaccination for the 45+ remaining suspended during the period.

However, five opposition MLAs raised concerns over neglect to their constituencies. Rajgangpur Congress MLA and CS Rajen Ekka said the State and Central government should sort out vaccine procurement issues to achieve maximum vaccination coverage to help reduce severity of Covid-19 illness. “Vaccination in my constituency has slowed down with two sites readied before May 1 for the purpose in the area ultimately excluded, forcing some beneficiaries to rush to Rourkela to get jabbed,” added Ekka, who is a doctor.

Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete shared similar concerns and said all have equal rights for vaccinations. Talsara MLA of BJP Bhawani Bhoi demanded immediate vaccination for all age groups as his constituency shares borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and infections are spreading to rural pockets with equal intensity.

Bonai MLA of CPM Laxman Munda said with massive mining activities and large floating population, the rural masses in his constituency continue to be at higher risk. Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra admitted receiving demands for increased vaccinations from across the district. “We are carrying out the drives as per availability and hope to speed up the process in other areas with arrival of fresh stocks,” added Mishra. A total of 4,07,874 doses were administered in the district including 1,12,915 doses for 18-44 age group till Saturday.