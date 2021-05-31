STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 1 lakh 18+ jabbed in Rourkela, neighbours cry foul

Till Saturday, 1,12,915 beneficiaries in the 18+ age group were covered with vaccination for the 45+ remaining suspended during the period. 

Published: 31st May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even as Rourkela administration has vaccinated more than one lakh in the 18-44 age group in its bid to increase vaccination coverage in the steel city, there is growing allegation that adjoining rural regions are being ignored. 

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has been conducting drives for the past five to six days, covering Rourkela Assembly Constituency (AC) and major portion of RN Pali AC with a target of administering 15,000-16,000 doses daily. Till Saturday, 1,12,915 beneficiaries in the 18+ age group were covered with vaccination for the 45+ remaining suspended during the period. 

However, five opposition MLAs raised concerns over neglect to their constituencies. Rajgangpur Congress MLA and CS Rajen Ekka said the State and Central government should sort out vaccine procurement issues to achieve maximum vaccination coverage to help reduce severity of Covid-19 illness. “Vaccination in my constituency has slowed down with two sites readied before May 1 for the purpose in the area ultimately excluded, forcing some beneficiaries to rush to Rourkela to get jabbed,” added Ekka, who is a doctor. 

Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete shared similar concerns and said all have equal rights for vaccinations. Talsara MLA of BJP Bhawani Bhoi demanded immediate vaccination for all age groups as his constituency shares borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and infections are spreading to rural pockets with equal intensity. 

Bonai MLA of CPM Laxman Munda said with massive mining activities and large floating population, the rural masses in his constituency continue to be at higher risk. Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra admitted receiving demands for increased vaccinations from across the district. “We are carrying out the drives as per availability and hope to speed up the process in other areas with arrival of fresh stocks,” added Mishra. A total of 4,07,874 doses were administered in the district including 1,12,915 doses for 18-44 age group till Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp