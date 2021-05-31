Six hurt in group clash

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As many as six persons including a woman sustained critical injuries following a group clash in Kalyani village within Khantapada police limits of Balasore district on Sunday. They have been identified as Harendra Sethi (25), Sudhakar Sethi (32), Anil Sen (49), Sanjay Dutta (47) Puspalata Dutta (32) and Subash Sethi (35), all residents of the village.

Sources said, power supply to the village was disconnected a day before cyclone Yaas hit the district while some electric poles were uprooted on the day of the storm. On Sunday, when officials of TPNODL (TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited) visited the village to restore electricity, a group of villagers demanded to restore the poles as per their direction.

In the meantime, another group came to the spot demanding that the poles be restored in a location of their preference. The authorities also could not start power restoration work as the argument quickly escalated into a clash with one group attacking another, leaving many critically hurt.

Locals present there called the 108 ambulance and rushed the injured villagers to Gopalpur hospital. Khantapada IIC Banita Nayak said all six victims were later shifted to Fakir Mohan Government Medical College and Hospital, as their conditions deteriorated. No case has been registered so far.

