Spl beds for pregnant women

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Keeping in view the surge in cases among tribal women, authorities of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) have reserved 10 special beds in the Covid unit for infected pregnant women.

The hospital has 70 beds for Covid patients, including 19 ICUs with ventilators, and caters to critical patients from Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur. “We have reserved 10 beds with all necessary medical facilities and trained staff for Covid-infected pregnant women to meet any exigencies as the hospital is always filled to capacity,” said Superintendent Sitaram Mohapatra.

Around 450 beds with uninterrupted centralised oxygen supply are operational in the hospital with 10 technicians ensuring seamless functioning of the system which has drastically reduced the tedious dependency on manual handling of cylinders.