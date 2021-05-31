Tehsildar performs last rites of patient

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a gesture that touched many who inhibited touching a Covid body, Gondia tehsildar Asish Ranjan Sahoo came forward to perform the last rites of one Sabitri Behera at Pingua village on Sunday.

Sabitri (56) tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Dhenkanal Covid Hospital on May 22. Although discharged on May 27, she fell sick again on the day and passed away at her home. Post her demise, family members including her children, and neighbours refused to cremate her as they feared getting infected since Behera wasn’t tested before she was discharged from the hospital.

However, as per the local sarpanch’s request, Sahoo in a humanitarian gesture, shouldered the responsibility of cremating the body away from the village cremation ground with the help of two others. Notably, the panchayat or block has no financial provisions for cremation of Covid victims as opposed to that in the municipality of NAC.